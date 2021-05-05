Iraq has hosted more than one round of Saudi-Iranian talks - president

Iraq has hosted more than one round of Saudi-Iranian talks - presidentReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:24 IST
Iraq has hosted more than one round of talks between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday.
Salih gave no further details. He made the remarks during an interview broadcast live online with the Beirut Institute think tank.
