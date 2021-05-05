Israel's president to make an announcement on candidate to form new government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will make an announcement at 1530 GMT "regarding entrusting a member of parliament with forming a government", an official statement said.

The statement, which follows the expiration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to put together a coalition after an inconclusive March election, did not say whether Rivlin would actually disclose his choice of a legislator to carry out the task.

