Mizoram constitutes state-level SIT to probe recent forest fires

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:30 IST
The Mizoram government on Wednesday constituted a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the series of forest fires, which broke out in several parts of the state recently.

The investigation team, headed by Chief Conservator of Forest (Administration) RS Sinha, will find out the reasons and causes of the outbreak of the fires, assess the extent of damage, examine and document the various means deployed for control and containment of the fires, as per an official order.

It will also examine the existing provisions of laws, instructions and institutions in place to mitigate, prevent and respond to fires and to recommend any modifications or supplements that may be needed, it said.

Besides, the investigation team will make recommendations for measures, modalities and regulations, among others, that may be put in place to avoid an outbreak of forest fire in the future, it added.

The team is instructed to submit its recommendation or report within two months of its constitution, the order said.

District-level investigation teams constituted by deputy commissioners shall render all necessary support to the state-level SIT, it said.

All departments and government offices were asked to cooperate and provide the neccesary information without delay.

Besides Sinha, the team has two other members -- C Lalthanmawia, Director of Fire and Emergency Services, and J Lalthafamkima Jongte, Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Director John LT Sanga was appointed the member secretary.

On April 27, the state police formed an SIT headed by a Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to probe into the forest fire in Lunglei district after a complaint was filed.

Lunglei's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng said that no person has been arrested in connection with the incident till date.

The fires, which broke out in several parts of the state in April, have devastated vast tracts of forest areas, farmlands and private properties.

State Deputy Conservator of Forest (Headquarters) PC Laltanpuia told PTI that at least 3,003 fire incidents, including forest fires and fire from burning of jhum lands, were reported in six districts covering 9,428.88 hectares of land between November 2020 and April this year.

