Maha: Two sawmills gutted in fire in Nagpur; two injured

A major fire broke out at two sawmills in Lakadganj area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday and two persons were injured in the incident, an official said.

The blaze erupted at the mills around 8.05 am and 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, chief fire officer of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Rajendra Uchake said.

While the fire was brought under control by 11 am, both the premises were completely gutted in the incident, he said. Fireman Pravin Zade and a sanitation worker assisting the firefighters at the site fell unconscious and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

