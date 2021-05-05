People should not be complacent after downward trend in cases; Maharashtra preparing for third wave of coronavirus: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. PTI ND VT

People should not be complacent after downward trend in cases; Maharashtra preparing for third wave of coronavirus: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. PTI ND VTPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
