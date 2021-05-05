Left Menu

West Bengal continues to see sharp increase in COVID cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:50 IST
West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 18,102 COVID cases pushing the tally to 9,16,635, state health department bulletin said.

The death toll went up to 11,847 after 103 fatalities due to the deadly virus were recorded in the state, it added.

The state has three days back concluded a prolonged assembly elections.

Since Tuesday, there are 17,073 recoveries in the state.

The number of active cases climbed up to 1,21,872.

In the last 24 hours, 59,519 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

