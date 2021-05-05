Ex-DM who forcibly stopped wedding ceremony transferred after Tripura HC prod

Prodded by the High Court of Tripura, the state government on Wednesday transferred former district magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav, who forcibly stopped a wedding ceremony while enforcing COVID-19 protocol last month, out of West Tripura where he was posted.

Yadav, who allegedly manhandled invitees, the groom and the priest during the ceremony held at Agartala, was released from his post following his request as a departmental inquiry was on against him.

Hearing petitions in connection with the incident, a division bench comprising Chief Justice A Kureshi and Justice S G Chattopadhyay asked the Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar De what action was initiated by the government so far against him.

De said that Yadav has relinquished his post as DM West Tripura and is currently on 12 days' leave.

Asking how he was allowed to stay on in West Tripura, where the incident had occurred on the night of April 26, the bench directed the advocate general to inform the court within half an hour as to where Yadav is being posted outside the district.

The advocate general then asked the administration for a response and, after getting information from Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, told the court that Yadav has been given a posting at Belonia, headquarters of South Tripura district.

He is yet to be allocated any post in Belonia, about 110 km from Agartala where the incident had taken place.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on April 27 ordered setting up of an enquiry committee comprising two senior IAS officers.

The high court included a third member, retired district judge Subhash Sikdar, in the committee, in the interest of fairness and impartiality of the probe against Yadav.

The division bench also directed the petitioners and the government to file affidavits clearing their stand on the arrest of a number of women on that night by the order of the DM. The affidavits would have to be submitted on the next day of hearing.

As per rules, no woman can be arrested between 6 pm and 6 am unless a judicial magistrate issues a warrant which should be executed by women police personnel.

Advocate Bhaskar Debbarma has filed a PIL while a writ petition was filed by the priest who was conducting the wedding on that night in connection with the incident.

Yadav was seen in a video footage tearing the document of the permission taken from him for holding the ceremony. He was also seen forcing the invitees and others present at the venue to leave and ordering policemen who were with him to drive them out of the venue.

The video went viral on social media.

