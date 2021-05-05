Top U.S. general warns of 'potential international instability'
Milley said that China's rise was changing the status quo after decades in which the United States essentially was "the unchallenged global military, political and economic power." He warned that the geopolitical change was being accompanied by technological innovation in robotics, hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence and other technologies.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:58 IST
The world may be entering an era of "potential international instability" with the rise of China and the advent of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics that could prove decisive to warfare, the top U.S. general warned on Wednesday. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, compared the current era to other major geopolitical shifts in world history, including the fall of Rome and the collapse of the Soviet Union.
"We are entering a period of potential international instability," Milley said in an address at Howard University. Milley said that China's rise was changing the status quo after decades in which the United States essentially was "the unchallenged global military, political and economic power."
He warned that the geopolitical change was being accompanied by technological innovation in robotics, hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence and other technologies. "And they are extraordinarily disruptive and potentially decisive in the conduct of war," Milley said.
Milley's remarks came just days after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned the United States needed to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Joint
- Defense
- U.S.
- China
- Mark Milley
- United States
- Soviet
- Rome
- Howard University
- Army
- Milley
- Lloyd Austin
ALSO READ
Marriott appoints Sandeep Walia as COO for Middle East and Jerome Briet as CDO for EMEA
Russia's feared prisons follow system from Soviet Gulag era
Live Captions and other helpful features coming to Chromebooks
Google's Live Captions feature coming to Chromebooks soon
Rome homeless get free COVID-19 shots - and a visit from the Pope