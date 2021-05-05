Left Menu

Centre sends reminder to West Bengal govt to submit report on post-poll violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:09 IST
Centre sends reminder to West Bengal govt to submit report on post-poll violence

The home ministry dispatched a terse reminder to the West Bengal government on Wednesday to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence in the state, warning it that the matter will be taken ''seriously'' in case it fails to do so, and asked it to take necessary measures to stop such incidents ''without any loss of time'', officials said.

In a letter dispatched on Wednesday, the home ministry reminded the West Bengal chief secretary that on May 3, it had sought an immediate a report on the post-poll violence in the state. However, the West Bengal government is yet to send the report, the officials said.

According to latest inputs, the violence has not stopped in West Bengal and this means that effective measures were not taken by the state government to control it, the letter said.

Therefore, necessary steps should be taken to prevent these incidents without any loss of time, it added.

A detailed report should be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) immediately, it said.

In case the report is not sent by the state government, the matter will be taken seriously, the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID's US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July

Teams of experts are projecting COVID-19s toll on the US will fall sharply by the end of July, according to research released by the government on Wednesday.But they also warn that a substantial increase in hospitalisations and deaths is po...

Analysts say missing risk appetite may cap gains from RBI liquidity boost

Analysts welcomed the additional liquidity measures announced by the RBI on Wednesday, but cautioned that the impact of these steps will largely depend on the risk appetite of lenders. Despite the massive liquidity boost last year, credit o...

Israeli president asks Opposition leader to form govt after Netanyahu fails to form coalition

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday asked Opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a new government, after beleaguered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to meet a midnight deadline of forming a coalition.President Rivlins announ...

Canada permits Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-15, reports third death linked to AstraZeneca

Canada is authorizing the use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15, the first doses to be allowed for people that young, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021