PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:10 IST
Two killed as tree falls on them during thunderstorm

Two persons including a teenager were killed on Wednesday after a tree fell on them during a thunderstorm in Ganjam district, police said.

The deceased identified as Purna Chandra Pradhan (64) and Kanha Pradhan (12) were standing in a cowshed when a nearby tree fell on the shed under the influence of the thunderstorm and gusty surface wind blowing around 50-km per hour at about 5.30 pm in Bramhanchhai village, they said.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, said inspector in charge, Hinjili Abhimanyu Das. He said a case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection.

