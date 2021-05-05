Drug peddler held with 155 kg of poppy in J-K's Udhampur

An alleged drug peddler was arrested with 155 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, they said.

A police party intercepted a truck in Jakhani area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and recovered 155 kg of poppy during a search of the vehicle, the police said.

The accused attempted to flee but was arrested, they said.

A case has been registered at Udhampur police station and investigation is underway, the police said.

