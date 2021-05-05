Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: DEL24 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Record rise in daily deaths in India, over 3.82 lakh new infections New Delhi: A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL83 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Third wave of COVID 'inevitable': Govt New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said that a third wave of coronavirus pandemic was ''inevitable'', although a time-frame for it could not be predicted.

DEL90 MHA-OXYGEN-LD CYLINDERS IAF brings 352 empty oxygen cylinders, cryo-containers from abroad New Delhi: Mighty transporters IL-76 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought 352 empty cylinders and cryo-containers from Singapore and Bangkok respectively on Wednesday to combat oxygen crunch in the country, officials said.

DEL89 VIRUS-INDIA-SUPPLIES-ISRAEL Israel delivers first consignment of medical aid to India New Delhi: Israel on Wednesday delivered to India its first consignment of medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators to help the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL84 CBI-JK-ENCROACHMENT CBI likely to name ex-BJP leader's wife, revenue officials in charge sheet in land encroachment case Jammu: The CBI is likely to name the wife of a former BJP leader and revenue officers in a charge sheet to be filed in a case related to encroachment of a huge tract of government land for running an educational trust, officials said here on Wednesday.

DEL88 RAHUL-VIRUS-AID Why no transparency: Rahul Gandhi asks govt on foreign Covid-19 aid New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised questions of ''transparency'' in foreign aid received by India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and demanded answers from the government.

DEL99 EC-BYPOLL-DEFER EC postpones by-polls to 3 Lok Sabha, 8 assembly seats over Covid-19 situation New Delhi: The Election Commission Wednesday decided to defer proposed by-polls to three Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. DEL96 JK-2NDLD SEPARATIST-DEAD Detained separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai dies of COVID-19 in Jammu hospital Jammu: Prominent separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.

CAL38 WB-MAMATA-VIOLENCE Violence taking place in those areas where BJP won: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that violence and clashes were taking place in those areas where the BJP won the elections.

CAL39 WB-VIOLENCE-NADDA 14 BJP workers killed in Bengal post-poll violence, nearly a lakh fled home: Nadda Kolkata: Claiming that at least 14 BJP workers were killed and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence speaks of her involvement.

DEL30 VIRUS STATES-VACCINES DOSES Over 94 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre New Delhi: More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL72 EC-MEDIA EC says it is unanimous there shouldn't be plea in SC for media restriction over oral observations made by judges New Delhi: The Election Commission Wednesday said it was unanimous that there should not be any prayer before the Supreme Court for restriction on media reporting over oral observations made by judges. BUSINESS DEL81 BIZ-LDALL RBI RBI gives relief to small borrowers, loans to vaccine makers, hospitals Mumbai: The RBI on Wednesday allowed certain individual and small borrowers more time to repay their debt and provided a Rs 50,000 crore special window to banks to lend to vaccine makers, hospitals and COVID-related health infrastructure as it looked to cushion the pandemic's blow to the economy.

LEGAL LGD39 SC-VIRUS-3RDLD OXYGEN SC stays Delhi HC order on contempt proceedings against Centre’s officials over oxygen supply New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of the direction to supply 700 MT of medical grade oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital FOREIGN FGN54 VIRUS-UK-JAISHANKAR-LDALL DELEGATION Members in Jaishankar's delegation to UK test COVID positive, schedule modified London: Members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the minister to take his remaining schedule here, including his in-person meetings at a G7 gathering, virtual as a ''measure of abundant caution''. By Aditi Khanna FGN56 US-FB-TRUMP-3RDLD SUSPENSION Facebook board rules in favour of continuing suspension of Trump's account Washington: Facebook's Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld the social media giant's decision to suspend former US president Donald Trump's account in January after the Capitol riots, but criticised the indefinite suspension and gave the company six months to reexamine its arbitrary penalty.By Lalit K Jha PTI MGA KJ MGA

