Jaishankar joins G7 meeting virtually, speaks to UK PM

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Wednesday joined the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting in London virtually after he decided to withdraw from the face-to-face meetings because of possible exposure to coronavirus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took time out during the G7 sessions at Lancaster House to connect with Jaishankar via videolink.

"Very good of PM Boris Johnson to reach out between the G7 sessions," the minister tweeted along with an image of his virtual meeting.

"Assured him that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and I will take forward the 2030 Roadmap. Committed to delivering on the Modi-Johnson vision of our ties," he said.

Earlier when reports of members of the Indian delegation testing positive for COVID-19 emerged, Johnson had said he would be connecting with the Indian minister virtually during the day.

''We have a very important relationship with India, with our G7 partners. As I understand it, what's happened is the individuals concerned they're all isolating now," Johnson said.

''I will be seeing the Indian foreign minister later on this afternoon but that will be a Zoom exchange,'' he said.

Jaishankar participated in discussions with the other foreign ministers via videolink instead to focus on new ways to ensure fairer access to vaccine stockpiles and increase support for the global vaccine distribution scheme known as COVAX.

Also on Wednesday's agenda for the G7 talks is media freedom, arbitrary detention and girls' education.

"A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. So far, yet so near," Jaishankar tweeted earlier on Wednesday along with an image of him joining the discussions from his hotel room.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it deeply regrets the Indian minister was unable to attend in person but that the "strict COVID protocols and daily testing" are in place for the summit to address such cases.

Jaishankar is in the UK at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting as one of the guest ministers along with Australia, India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa, as well as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as part of Britain's Indo-Pacific strategy to unite the world's major democracies.

The Group of Seven ministers are made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US and UK as well as the European Union (EU). They began their talks earlier this week with an agenda set by the UK as the host nation that revolves around addressing threats to global democracy.

This G7 Foreign Ministers summit is the first in-person summit since the pandemic and the first to be hosted at a COVID-secure venue. The protocols in place involve staff and delegates required to complete daily COVID-19 tests throughout the summit prior to entering any of the venues.

