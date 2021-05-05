Left Menu

Maha: Biker dies in road accident

A 23-year-old man riding his brand new motorcycle died after it skidded off the road in Lakadganj area here on Wednesday, police said. The biker, Mayur Kapkar, was speeding at the time of the incident this morning, they said. Kapkar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 1.15 pm.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:04 IST
Maha: Biker dies in road accident

A 23-year-old man riding his brand new motorcycle died after it skidded off the road in Lakadganj area here on Wednesday, police said. The biker, Mayur Kapkar, was speeding at the time of the incident this morning, they said. Kapkar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 1.15 pm. A case of accidental death was registered by Lakadganj police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat govt's steps to curb COVID-19 spread 'not enough': HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday said the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 was not enough in the present situation and further restrictions need to be imposed while keeping in mind the welfare of peop...

WTO chief seeks text to advance debate over COVID-19 vaccine

The World Trade Organisation chief appealed to member countries on Wednesday to present and negotiate over a text that could temporarily ease rules that protect COVID-19 vaccine technology, as a way to ramp access to doses, a spokesman said...

Mamata brings back many top-level police officers removed by EC

Within hours of assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, transferring 29 top- level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the election commissi...

French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday.The minister said on Twitter that France would deal firmly with those blocking t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021