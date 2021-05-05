Left Menu

Ghaziabad: 3 held for supplying used surgical gloves in market

The accused were washing and repacking the used surgical gloves before supplying them in the market, Superintendent of Police rural Iraj Raja said.They rented a plot and started the recycling unit after seeing the huge demand for gloves due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.Ninety-eight gunny bags containing used surgical gloves and 60 containing washed gloves were seized during the raid at the factory.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:04 IST
Ghaziabad: 3 held for supplying used surgical gloves in market

Three people were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly supplying used surgical gloves in the market to make some quick money amid a high demand for such protective medical equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

The accused have been identified as Guddu, Azeem and Parvez, all residents of Delhi, they said.

Based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a factory in Tronica City area. The accused were washing and repacking the used surgical gloves before supplying them in the market, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

They rented a plot and started the recycling unit after seeing the huge demand for gloves due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Ninety-eight gunny bags containing used surgical gloves and 60 containing washed gloves were seized during the raid at the factory. As many as 800 packing boxes, three washing machines, one dryer and some chemicals were also seized, Raja said.

The accused told police that they bought the used surgical gloves from hospitals for supplying them in the market after recycling. A case has been filed against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Action will also be initiated against the plot owner, Jai Pal Singh, if it is found that he had rented out his plot to the accused knowing about their unlawful activities, Raja said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat govt's steps to curb COVID-19 spread 'not enough': HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday said the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 was not enough in the present situation and further restrictions need to be imposed while keeping in mind the welfare of peop...

WTO chief seeks text to advance debate over COVID-19 vaccine

The World Trade Organisation chief appealed to member countries on Wednesday to present and negotiate over a text that could temporarily ease rules that protect COVID-19 vaccine technology, as a way to ramp access to doses, a spokesman said...

Mamata brings back many top-level police officers removed by EC

Within hours of assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, transferring 29 top- level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the election commissi...

French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday.The minister said on Twitter that France would deal firmly with those blocking t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021