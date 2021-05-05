Assam Health minister & NFR GM visit Guwahati Railway station

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inspected Guwahati Railway Station to assess the preparedness of Covid Care coaches to be placed as and when required by the state authorities in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Sarma along with Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta inspected Guwahati Railway Station following Assam government urging the railways to prepare 150 Covid Care coaches at various locations across the state to be placed at identified stations as and when required by the state authorities.

In the relentless fight against COVID-19, the Ministry of Railways is undertaking deployment of Covid Care coaches to places of demand by respective states on a war-footing, mobilising workforce and material for this task through rapid action, said an N-F Railway press release here.

The railways has made a fleet of nearly 4,000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds to serve as isolation units across the state, the release said.

Recently, 10 Covid Care coaches were placed at Dimapur Railway Station in Nagaland and handed over to the state government for admitting COVID patients, it said.

