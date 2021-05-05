Atlanta police officer charged in Rayshard Brooks shooting gets his job back - media

Atlanta police officer charged in Rayshard Brooks shooting gets his job back - mediaReuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:06 IST
A former Atlanta police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy's restaurant in June is set to get his job back, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other media reported on Wednesday.
A police oversight board ruled on Wednesday that the city did nor follow proper procedures to fire him, the media reports said.
