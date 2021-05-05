Left Menu

Zoramthanga turns down Serchhip candidate's resignation as MNF vice president

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:10 IST
Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga turned down the resignation of the party's vice president Vanlalzawma who sought to quit, citing his defeat in the recent Serchhip bypoll.

Although the party respected the decision taken by Vanlalzawma, the resignation could not be accepted as the defeat was not a ''self-responsibility'' but a ''collective'' one, Zoramthanga said.

''We could not consider your resignation letter as fit for acceptance because the defeat in the bypoll was solely the responsibility of the party. We urge you to continue with your present post as the vice president of MNF with perseverance and dignity,'' Zoramthanga, also the state's chief minister, said in a letter to Vanlalzawma.

Vanlalzawma, who was the MNF nominee in the Serchhip bypoll, lost to ZPM candidate Lalduhoma by a margin of 3,310 votes.

