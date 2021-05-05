Left Menu

Britain grants full diplomatic status to EU ambassador

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:17 IST
Britain has granted full diplomatic status to the European Union's ambassador in London, ending dispute that has strained relations between the two sides. "We are pleased to have reached an agreement together, based on goodwill and pragmatism," Dominic Raab, Britain's foreign minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The EU Ambassador will have a status consistent with heads of missions of states, including agrément and presentation of the credentials to the Head of State."

