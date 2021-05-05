Left Menu

Have allocated oxygen cylinders for ambulances, individuals: Delhi govt to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:20 IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it has allocated oxygen cylinders for use by ambulances, individuals in home isolation and to address SOS calls by hospitals in each district of the national capital.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, who told the court that the oxygen for ambulances has been decentralised.

Mehra said that the Delhi government has issued an order on May 4 which provides the allocation of oxygen for ambulances and the names and locations, in each district, of the refillers as well as the quantity of oxygen allocated to them for ambulances.

He also told the court that a common cylinder pool of 20 cylinders of oxygen was being created at DTC depots in each district to augment capacity of the District Magistrates to manage the circulation of oxygen cylinders.

Mehra said that the number of cylinders would be augmented over time as when supply increases.

Praising the effort, the bench said these two decisions should be widely publicised to reduce the panic in the city as people would know where to go to get their cylinders refilled.

The court also said that when the government gets more supply of oxygen it should increase the allocation to refillers but not change the arrangement.

Mehra said that while the May 4 order would be uploaded on the Delhi government website, the creation of the cylinder pool will not be advertised for at least a few more days as the number of cylinders was less and publicising the same could create a ''stampede''.

The submissions by the government were made during hearing of a plea seeking directions for facilities to refill oxygen of the ambulances.

In view of the submission made by Delhi government, the court disposed of the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

