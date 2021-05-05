Left Menu

Why insist on RTPCR test report to approve requisition for Remdesivir: HC asks Delhi govt, ICMR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:22 IST
Why insist on RTPCR test report to approve requisition for Remdesivir: HC asks Delhi govt, ICMR

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) why there was an insistence on RTPCR reports to approve requisitions for Remdesivir by hospitals or individuals if a doctor has prescribed the same.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that the court had earlier also taken note that on several occasions RTPCR tests have given false negative results and therefore, it cannot be insisted upon to provide treatment or medication to patients when they otherwise exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

The court asked the ICMR and Delhi government to look into the issue which was raised by amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao who said that the drug controller's portal shows that some requisitions for Remdesivir were not acted upon due to non supply of RTPCR reports.

Rao suggested that the requirement for documents on the portal should be amended to accept Rapid Antigen Test results and prescriptions by a registered medical practitioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto-ambulances with oxygen support launched in Delhi

Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms requiring oxygen support can now contact auto-ambulances for reaching a hospital as 10 such modified three-wheelers were launched in Delhi. Launched by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in association w...

Gujarat govt's steps to curb COVID-19 spread 'not enough': HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday said the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 was not enough in the present situation and further restrictions need to be imposed while keeping in mind the welfare of peop...

WTO chief seeks text to advance debate over COVID-19 vaccine

The World Trade Organisation chief appealed to member countries on Wednesday to present and negotiate over a text that could temporarily ease rules that protect COVID-19 vaccine technology, as a way to ramp access to doses, a spokesman said...

Mamata brings back many top-level police officers removed by EC

Within hours of assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, transferring 29 top- level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the election commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021