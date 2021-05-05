Merkel tells Turkey's Erdogan withdrawal of troops from Libya would be 'important signal'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an "important signal" as both leaders vowed to support the new interim government there, a German government spokesman said.

Merkel and Erdogan agreed in a video conference to support the interim government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in its efforts to improve the supply situation for the population and in preparing elections by year-end, the spokesman said.

"The Chancellor emphasized that an early start of the withdrawal of foreign soldiers and mercenaries would send an important signal," the spokesman added.

