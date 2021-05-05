45 held for black-marketing of oxygen, Remdesivir in Haryana

A total of 21 FIRs were registered, following the arrest of 45 persons from across the state, in connection with black marketing of oxygen cylinders and antiviral Remdesivir injections, Haryana Police said on Wednesday.

DGP Manoj Yadava said 77 oxygen cylinders and 101 vials of Remdesivir were recovered from their possession.

“Taking advantage of the situation, many unscrupulous persons and employees of private hospitals indulged in the black-marketing of oxygen and Remdesivir, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” he said in a statement.

Since April 23, eight FIRs have been registered in six different districts, following the arrest of 12 persons.

Earlier, 33 accused persons were arrested against 13 FIRs in eight other districts, police said, adding 101 vials were arrested from their possession.

The DGP also said that 1,249 cylinders collected from factory owners, welding shop owners, gas balloons sellers and others as a voluntary contribution, were made available to district administration.

He further said that teams were “working tirelessly” to curb the black marketing of oxygen cylinders and other essential drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19. Police have also launched helpline numbers where citizens can register complaints in this regard.

