Left Menu

False alarms put strain on system, says Delhi HC; lays down norms for oxygen SOS calls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:39 IST
False alarms put strain on system, says Delhi HC; lays down norms for oxygen SOS calls

False alarms regarding oxygen shortage should not be made by hospital management as they disturb the system and unnecessarily strain the already stressed government machinery, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday and laid down guidelines on when such SOS ought to be raised.

The court said that when a hospital has oxygen stock of six hours or less, it should first contact its supplier.

If no action is taken, then it should be escalated to the nodal officer and if even then no supply is received and stock is good for only around three hours, then the amicus curiae -- senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao -- or senior advocate Rahul Mehra or Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam can be contacted, it said.

The bench made it clear that the said lawyers would not be contacted without first making an attempt to get supplies from the designated supplier or refiller.

''Even earlier, we have observed that false alarms should not be raised regarding supply of oxygen by management of hospitals. Such alarms, which are false, disturb the complete system and put unnecessary strain on the already stretched government machinery,'' a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said.

The order came while hearing the plea of a patient admitted at IBS Hospital in Lajpat Nagar here who claimed that the management circulated a message saying they do not have sufficient oxygen and would have to start discharging patients.

However, when the court asked the Delhi government to look into the matter, one of the officials handling oxygen distribution in Delhi said the hospital management informed him that they had sufficient oxygen for 24 hours.

In view of the submission made by the official, the bench said it was not going to interfere in the matter and laid down the guidelines about raising alarms and making SOS calls.

The amicus, during the hearing, said there was a need for more hands on deck to attend SOS calls at night.

About this, Mehra said the Delhi government plans to have a dedicated number with several lines for handling SOS calls and it will be made operational soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA seeks report from WB govt on post-poll violence

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary seeking a report on the post-poll violence in the state, said Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sources. Bhalla has also reminded the West Bengal Chief ...

Auto-ambulances with oxygen support launched in Delhi

Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms requiring oxygen support can now contact auto-ambulances for reaching a hospital as 10 such modified three-wheelers were launched in Delhi. Launched by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in association w...

Gujarat govt's steps to curb COVID-19 spread 'not enough': HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday said the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 was not enough in the present situation and further restrictions need to be imposed while keeping in mind the welfare of peop...

WTO chief seeks text to advance debate over COVID-19 vaccine

The World Trade Organisation chief appealed to member countries on Wednesday to present and negotiate over a text that could temporarily ease rules that protect COVID-19 vaccine technology, as a way to ramp access to doses, a spokesman said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021