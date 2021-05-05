G7 bolsters efforts to counter 'menacing' Russia

Group of Seven foreign ministers said on Wednesday that they were deeply concerned by Russia's "irresponsible and destabilising" behaviour and pledged to bolster collective efforts to counter the perceived threat from the Kremlin. "We are deeply concerned that the negative pattern of Russia’s irresponsible and destabilising behaviour continues," G7 foreign ministers said in a communique.

"This includes the large build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea, its malign activities aimed at undermining other countries’ democratic systems, its malicious cyber activity, and use of disinformation," they said. "We nevertheless will continue to bolster our collective capabilities and those of our partners to address and deter Russian behaviour that is threatening the rules-based international order, including in the areas of cyberspace security and disinformation."

