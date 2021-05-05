Left Menu

White House says Justice Department reviewing court decision on eviction moratorium

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:42 IST
The White House said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department is reviewing a federal judge's decision to strike down a national eviction moratorium that leaves potentially millions of people at risk of losing their homes.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, speaking at her daily briefing, made the announcement about the moratorium, which has given people a lifeline to stay in their homes during the pandemic.

