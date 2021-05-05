Left Menu

One arrested for selling empty packets of Tociluzumab Vaccine in MP's Indore

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested one person for selling empty packets of Tociluzumab Vaccine in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:43 IST
Accused Suresh Yadav in custody of Vijay Nagar Police in Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested one person for selling empty packets of Tociluzumab Vaccine in Indore. The Tociluzumab Vaccine is used for the treatment of COVID-19.

The accused person, identified as Suresh Yadav, was arrested by the Vijay Nagar Police after he cheated relatives of coronavirus patients worth Rs 2 lakh in the name of providing a vaccine. According to Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar, the relatives of the family had met Suresh on social media where he promised them to provide the vaccine.

"The accused had promised to the relatives of the patient to give the vaccine worth Rs 2 lakh. But in the name of the vaccine, he handed them over an empty vial wrapped in a packet of bread on April 25," the sub-inspector told reporters. The price of Tociluzumab Vaccine is around Rs 40,000 but due to the shortage of this life-saving drug the accused was black-marketing it.

The police have arrested the accused on fraud charges. (ANI)

