UK foreign minister Raab: We're looking for constructive, calibrated approach to China

UK foreign minister Raab: We're looking for constructive, calibrated approach to ChinaReuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:53 IST
Group of Seven countries are looking for a "constructive, calibrated approach" to China, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday following a foreign ministers' meeting in London.
"We're all looking for a constructive, calibrated approach; engaging where there's scope to do so on things like climate change and being very clear on the values we hold dear," Raab told reporters.
