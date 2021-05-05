UK foreign minister Raab: We're looking for constructive, calibrated approach to China

Group of Seven countries are looking for a "constructive, calibrated approach" to China, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday following a foreign ministers' meeting in London.

"We're all looking for a constructive, calibrated approach; engaging where there's scope to do so on things like climate change and being very clear on the values we hold dear," Raab told reporters.

