French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit

French foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visitReuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:16 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday.
The minister said on Twitter that France would deal firmly with those blocking the formation of a new Lebanese government.
“We have taken national measures, and it is only the beginning".
