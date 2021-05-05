Left Menu

Police officer shot in French city of Avignon during drug raid -minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:30 IST
A French police officer has been shot in the city of Avignon during an anti-narcotics operation, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

He said several officers had been shot at during the anti-drug raid and that one had been hit.

The shooter is on the run in the city of Avignon, a police union source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

