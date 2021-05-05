Police officer shot in French city of Avignon during drug raid -minister

Police officer shot in French city of Avignon during drug raid -ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:30 IST
A French police officer has been shot in the city of Avignon during an anti-narcotics operation, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter account.
He said several officers had been shot at during the anti-drug raid and that one had been hit.
The shooter is on the run in the city of Avignon, a police union source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Gerald Darmanin
- Interior
ALSO READ
Twitter becomes platform of hope amid the despair of India's COVID crisis
Pak students troll Imran Khan on Twitter for holding exams despite COVID-19 surge
Twitter appoints Yu Sasamoto as VP of JAPAC; Maya Hari to lead Global Strategy and Ops
Twitter now allows Android, iOS users to share 4K images
India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling