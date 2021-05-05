Left Menu

Texas police fatally shoot man they say charged officers

Police in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a 27-year-old man who they said ran toward officers with a knife and club, although his family said he was carrying a walking stick and had a history of mental illness.Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning to an apartment building in Mesquite after receiving a 911 call on which a woman could be heard screaming and crying, according to a statement from the city police department.At the apartments, police were told that Ashton Pinke was armed with a knife, according to the statement.

PTI | Mesquite | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:33 IST
Texas police fatally shoot man they say charged officers

Police in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a 27-year-old man who they said ran toward officers with a knife and club, although his family said he was carrying a walking stick and had a history of mental illness.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning to an apartment building in Mesquite after receiving a 911 call on which a woman could be heard screaming and crying, according to a statement from the city police department.

At the apartments, police were told that Ashton Pinke was armed with a knife, according to the statement. When police found Pinke by the side of the building he “charged at officers, armed with a knife and a club” and they shot him, police said. Pinke was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The officers were not injured.

Pinke's family questioned whether he had a knife in his hand when he was shot and why the officers didn't try to deescalate the situation. They called on police to release body camera footage of the shooting, which the department said it will do later this week.

“Why was deadly force used instead of the theories, the methodologies that we know are effective when dealing with people with mental illness?” Precious Wafer, Pinke's aunt, told KDFW-TV.

A shaky cellphone video obtained by the broadcaster shows the seconds before the shooting. On it, two police officers are shown with their guns drawn, yelling “don't do it” and “hands up.” A man can then be seen rounding the corner of the apartment building, shots ring out and the video ends.

Police said the officers who shot Pinke both have more than 20 years of experience. They've been placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated by the department and Dallas County prosecutors. An attorney for Pinke's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing crash victims' families push for changes at FAA

Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met Wednesday with top officials of the Transportation Department to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of bei...

Soccer-Serie A postpones vote over Sky's bid for minor TV rights package

Serie A clubs agreed on Wednesday to postpone until next week a vote on pay TV operator Skys bid for screening three out of 10 games on a non-exclusive basis, Italian soccers top league said in a statement. The postponement comes after Sky,...

Britain criticises France’s threat to cut power to Jersey

Britain criticised Frances threat to cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey after a row over post-Brexit fishing rights and will send two offshore patrol vessels to the area to monitor the situation.The prime minister un...

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once after only expecting seven, according to Malis Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born. It appeared to be the first time on record that a woman had give...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021