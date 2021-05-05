Police officer shot dead in French city of Avignon during drug raid

Police officer shot dead in French city of Avignon during drug raidReuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:37 IST
A French police officer has been shot dead in the city of Avignon during an anti-narcotics operation, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on his Twitter feed.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter account that several officers had been shot at during the anti-drug raid and that one had been hit. The shooter is on the run in the city of Avignon, a police union source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
