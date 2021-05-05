Place request for vaccines for inmates aged 18-44: HC to Tihar's Central Jail-6 superintendent

The Delhi High Court directed the Superintendent of Central Jail-6 of Tihar Jail on Wednesday to send a request for anti-COVID vaccines for the inmates in the 18-44 age group within 48 hours and said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shall supply the requisite doses within 15-30 days.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued the direction after the court was told by the prison authority that the jail has not received any vaccine for its 279 inmates in the 18-44 age group.

The prison authority said it has only received vaccines for the 136 inmates in the 45-plus age group, but just 12 of them have been vaccinated as the others were either hesitant to get the jab or did not have an Aadhaar Card, a PAN Card or a mobile phone number to be put on the CoWIN portal for registration for vaccination.

The court directed the prison authority to carry out proper counselling of the inmates in the 45-plus age group to encourage them to get vaccinated at the earliest as ''considering the density of occupancy on the jail premises, vaccination is almost a necessity for all inmates''.

''If an identity card in the form of an Aadhaar card or a PAN card is not available, the prison ID number may be used as the identification number for being put on the concerned portal/app.

''Insofar as the mobile number is concerned, if the inmate himself or herself does not have a mobile number, he or she is permitted to use the mobile number of a close relative, like a parent or a sibling or a child, for the purpose of registration for the vaccine,'' the court said.

Subsequently, the prison authority assured the court that all the 136 inmates above 45 would be vaccinated by May 31.

The court was hearing a plea filed by two Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students -- Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita -- who are also Pinjra Tod activists, seeking various facilities, including physical ''mulaqat'' (meeting), a computer centre for video-conferencing and legal aid for the inmates.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

Narwal and Kalita, arrested in May last year in connection with the northeast Delhi riots and in judicial custody presently, are lodged in Central Jail-6 of Tihar.

On the issue of online mulaqats, which are permitted for 15 minutes once every 10 days, the court said considering the pandemic situation, there could be relatives and family members of the inmates, who may wish to be in touch with them.

''Accordingly, e-mulaqats for at least half an hour each week would be permitted by the jail authorities to all the inmates,'' it said.

On the issue of daily calling facilities, the court said during the prevailing pandemic, when a large number of families are affected, the facility be extended even to pre-paid numbers ''so long as the number to which the said call is being made is verified and the person who is receiving the call is verified, in some manner, to be a close relative of the inmate concerned''.

''Further, insofar as the inmates in the recovery/isolation/COVID-19 positive wards are concerned, daily calling would be permitted for a maximum of five minutes for these inmates, considering that they would wish to update their family members as to their medical condition.

''The directions to this effect are issued to the Jail Superintendent, Central Jail-6, Tihar Jail, to make the same operational within the next two-three days,'' the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on May 24.

