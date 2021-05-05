Left Menu

Delhi Police holds meeting with stakeholders on ensuring safety of orphaned children amid COVID surge

In wake of reports of children getting orphaned and helpless after the death of their parents in the current Covid crisis, the Delhi Police Special Police Unit of Women and Children on Wednesday held a web meeting with all the stakeholders on issues pertaining to orphaned children and women related cases during the ongoing coronavirus wave.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:48 IST
Delhi Police holds meeting with stakeholders on ensuring safety of orphaned children amid COVID surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of reports of children getting orphaned and helpless after the death of their parents in the current Covid crisis, the Delhi Police Special Police Unit of Women and Children on Wednesday held a web meeting with all the stakeholders on issues pertaining to orphaned children and women related cases during the ongoing coronavirus wave. Chaired by Special Commissioner of Police for Women Safety, Nuzhat Hasan, the web meeting was attended by 75 police officers and representatives of government including representatives of Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), National Commission for Women (NCW), Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA).

Besides, prominent NGOs working in the field of children and women such as the All India Women Conference, Child Line, HAQ- Centre for Child Right etc attended the meeting to discuss strategies and actions to be taken. From the Delhi Police, Addl. DCsP of Districts, ACsP of Crime Against Women Cells and Officers from Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attended the webinar. Deliberating on suggestions and inputs received from participants regarding Covid orphaned children and complaints relating to women's issues received by the police and various other forums, it was emphasized that the universal Child Helpline No 1098 being monitored by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) and Women Helpline No 181 should be given wide publicity.

Informative material such as pamphlets, brochures, posters and guidelines of Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) should be displayed at Hospitals, Police Stations and public areas mentioning the legal process of adoption of children and various helpline numbers so that any irregularity can be reported. It was also deliberated that several well-meaning individuals and compassionate families may come forward to adopt Covid-orphaned children without being aware of the adoption laws and procedures.

They have to follow the CARA guidelines for adoption to take place legally. Also, it was raised by a few participants that taking advantage of the Covid situation, unscrupulous elements may also adopt malpractices in the name of adoption help or humanitarian service, circumventing the legal safeguards. The chances of children getting trafficked also cannot be ruled out. Therefore, if any instance of a child getting orphaned comes to notice, the NGO or individual should immediately report the matter to the nearest police station whereby the Child Welfare Officer will present the child before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC will assign the child to child care institutions as deemed fit. The due process of adoption comes later after observing the legal procedures and government guidelines.

It was also emphasised that the rescue of children in need of care and protection should be done in a proper legal manner, after following procedures and guidelines. The provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 should be followed meticulously. For the adoption of any orphan child, all the stakeholders should be vigilant to enforce the legal parameters to be followed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat polls: Etah admin colluded with SP to defeat BJP-backed candidate, claims party

Local BJP leaders staged a sit in here on Wednesday accusing the district administration of allegedly colluding with the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections to defeat the candidate backed by the saffron party.The district administrat...

Boeing crash victims' families push for changes at FAA

Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met Wednesday with top officials of the Transportation Department to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of bei...

Soccer-Serie A postpones vote over Sky's bid for minor TV rights package

Serie A clubs agreed on Wednesday to postpone until next week a vote on pay TV operator Skys bid for screening three out of 10 games on a non-exclusive basis, Italian soccers top league said in a statement. The postponement comes after Sky,...

Britain criticises France’s threat to cut power to Jersey

Britain criticised Frances threat to cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey after a row over post-Brexit fishing rights and will send two offshore patrol vessels to the area to monitor the situation.The prime minister un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021