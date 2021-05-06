80 FIRs, 615 fines for Covid norm violations in JK's Poonch

As many as 615 people were fined for not wearing a mask, while 80 FIRs were registered for violations of Covid-19 guidelines during the past four days in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said Wednesday.

During the period, 615 people were found roaming without a face mask and disregarding social distancing norms, for which a fine to the tune of Rs 1,28,600 has been realised from them, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said a number of people including drivers of vehicles were found violating Covid-19 guidelines.

''We appeal to the public of Poonch to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs and not put their lives at risk,” the Poonch SSP said.

He also appealed to the general public to visit the town only in case of extreme emergencies.

