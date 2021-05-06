Delhi nursing home fire: Cops say most patients shifted to unaffected floor

The Delhi Police Wednesday said most of the 31 patients of the UK Nursing Home here were shifted to the second floor following Tuesday's fire on the first floor of the building.

Around 11 pm on Tuesday, information was received from the control room regarding a fire at the U K Nursing Home, Vikaspuri. It was found that the fire started due to a short circuit in the store room for medical equipment on the first floor of the nursing home, a senior police officer said. The nursing home staff had already broken the window glasses to avoid suffocation. They had controlled the fire with the help of fire extinguishers available in the nursing home. Later, fire tenders also came at the spot, the officer said.

There were 31 patients in the nursing home. Two patients were shifted to Kalra Hospital, four were discharged and the rest were shifted to the second floor of the nursing home, police said. No injury happened to anyone and no complaint has been received, police added. The fire officials had said that on Tuesday, a fire broke out at a nursing home in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area where Covid-19 patients were admitted. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

