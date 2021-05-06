Left Menu

Atlanta ordered to reinstate policeman charged with killing Black man

The city of Atlanta must reinstate a police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man outside a Wendy's restaurant in June, an oversight board said on Wednesday, ruling that he was wrongly terminated.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:22 IST
Atlanta ordered to reinstate policeman charged with killing Black man

The city of Atlanta must reinstate a police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man outside a Wendy's restaurant in June, an oversight board said on Wednesday, ruling that he was wrongly terminated. The Atlanta Civil Service Board ruled that the city failed to follow its own procedures by dismissing Garrett Rolfe from the police department without a hearing after the killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27.

Representatives for the city and the Atlanta Police Department were not immediately available for comment. A representative for the oversight board was not available. The killing of Brooks, who had fallen asleep in his car in the restaurant parking lot, escalated tensions over police brutality and racism in American policing that exploded after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Brooks, 27, was shot after he took an officer's Taser, fired it at police and then ran away from them, defying orders to stop. The Civil Service Board decided that Rolfe, who is white, was not offered the opportunity to respond to the allegations that led to his dismissal.

His lawyer, Lance LoRusso, said in a statement that Rolfe was innocent and "has now won the opportunity to explain what happened on June 12." Rolfe is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and other charges in the case. A trial date has not been set.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, the largest U.S. civil rights organization, said under no circumstances should Rolfe go back on street patrol. A protest is planned for Wednesday evening at City Hall. "He does not deserve a to be a police officer in this or any city, and we are going to protest," Griggs said. "The community is upset and this will not stand."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat polls: Etah admin colluded with SP to defeat BJP-backed candidate, claims party

Local BJP leaders staged a sit in here on Wednesday accusing the district administration of allegedly colluding with the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections to defeat the candidate backed by the saffron party.The district administrat...

Boeing crash victims' families push for changes at FAA

Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met Wednesday with top officials of the Transportation Department to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of bei...

Soccer-Serie A postpones vote over Sky's bid for minor TV rights package

Serie A clubs agreed on Wednesday to postpone until next week a vote on pay TV operator Skys bid for screening three out of 10 games on a non-exclusive basis, Italian soccers top league said in a statement. The postponement comes after Sky,...

Britain criticises France’s threat to cut power to Jersey

Britain criticised Frances threat to cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey after a row over post-Brexit fishing rights and will send two offshore patrol vessels to the area to monitor the situation.The prime minister un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021