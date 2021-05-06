Delhi Police holds special web meeting on children orphaned by Covid-19

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:26 IST
Delhi Police's special unit for women and children held a web meeting on Wednesday with all stakeholders on Covid-orphaned children, and women-related cases during the ongoing pandemic, officials said. The meeting was chaired by Special Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Nuzhat Hasan. It was attended by 75 police officers and representatives of government, including of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the National Commission for Women (NCW), the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), and the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA), police said.

According to a statement released by police, it was emphasised by the participants that the universal child helpline number 1098 and women helpline number 181 should be given wide publicity. Informative material such as pamphlets, brochures, posters and guidelines of Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) should be displayed at hospitals, police stations and public areas, it stated. It was also emphasised that the rescue of children in need of care and protection should be done in a proper legal manner, after following procedures and guidelines. The provisions of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 should be followed meticulously, the statement added.

