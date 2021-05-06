Three arrested in Maharashtra for black marketing Remdesivir

Three arrested in Maharashtra for black marketing RemdesivirPTI | Buldhana | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:37 IST
Three persons were arrested in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for trying to illegally sell Remdesivir and 10 vials of the anti-COVID-19 drug were seized from them, police said.
They were nabbed in Nandura town of the district after the local crime branch laid a trap following a tip-off, the police said in a release.
The police booked them under relevant sections of the IPC and other laws, the release said.
Remdesivir injections are in high demand across the country following a spike in coronavirus cases PTI COR CLS RSY RSY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nandura
- Maharashtra
- Remdesivir and 10
- PTI COR CLS RSY RSY
- Buldhana
ALSO READ
Maharashtra may announce complete lockdown today
Three arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir in Maharashtra's Thane
11 killed in oxygen tanker leak incident in Maharashtra's Nashik
Film and TV producers scramble for solutions as Covid cases rise in Maharashtra
15 per cent of currently active COVID-19 cases may need oxygen in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope