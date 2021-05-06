Britain criticises France’s threat to cut power to Jersey
"The prime minister underlined his unwavering support for Jersey," a spokesman for Johnson said after he spoke to officials in Jersey.
"The prime minister underlined his unwavering support for Jersey," a spokesman for Johnson said after he spoke to officials in Jersey. "He said that any blockade would be completely unjustified. As a precautionary measure the UK will be sending two offshore patrol vessels to monitor the situation."
