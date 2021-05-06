Man arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir escapes from custody

A man arrested for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections escaped from the custody of Pachpaoli police here, an official said on Wednesday.

Ubed Raza and Ahmed Hussain Zulfiqar Hussain were arrested for selling Remdesivir vials for Rs 25,000 each in black market on May 2 and remanded in police custody for three days, an official said.

On Tuesday evening, Raza asked to go to the toilet outside to wash his hands, and as the police personnel guarding him got busy with other work, he escaped, the official said.

Search was on for the accused, he added.

