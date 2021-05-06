Left Menu

Pakistan says 4 soldiers killed in ambush by Afghan militants

The soldiers were working on fencing along the border in the Zhob district, an area of Pakistan's Balochistan province, the military said in a statement. Zhob sits across from Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province. Late on Wednesday the Tehrik-e-Taliban, a banned militant outfit operating along the border, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement shared with Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:51 IST
Pakistan says 4 soldiers killed in ambush by Afghan militants

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and six wounded in an ambush by militants from Afghanistan along the border between the two countries on Wednesday, Pakistan's military said. The soldiers were working on fencing along the border in the Zhob district, an area of Pakistan's Balochistan province, the military said in a statement. Zhob sits across from Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province.

Late on Wednesday the Tehrik-e-Taliban, a banned militant outfit operating along the border, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement shared with Reuters. Security officials in Paktika province said they had no knowledge of the incident.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said it had asked Afghanistan to take action against the militants. A statement said the Afghan embassy in Islamabad had been asked "to convey Pakistan’s concerns to the relevant Afghan authorities to undertake effective measures against organised groups of terrorists operating from the Afghan soil".

Pakistan says it is constructing a fence along its 2,500 km (1,500 mile) frontier with Afghanistan to secure the area, despite Kabul’s protests that the barrier would divide families and friends along the Pashtun tribal belt straddling the colonial-era Durand Line drawn up by the British in 1893. Security forces from the two countries occasionally exchange fire along the disputed border. In July 2020, at least 22 people were killed as crowds waited to enter Afghanistan from Pakistan at a border crossing, with both Pakistani and Afghan soldiers exchanging fire.

In April a car bomb at a luxury hotel in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, killed four people in an attack later claimed by the Pakistani Taliban. China's ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel but was not present during the attack. (Writing by Umar Farooq; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman; Additional reporting by Kabul Bureau and Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Sterling racially abused on social media

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused on Instagram less than 48 hours after English footballs social media boycott campaign came to an end. The abuse occurred after Citys Champions League semi-final victory over Paris ...

Biden move on vaccine IP 'monumental moment' in COVID-19 fight -WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to back a proposed waiver on intellectual property rights to boost global vaccine production was a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-...

UK sending patrol boats to Jersey over post-Brexit dispute

Britains government has said that it is sending two Navy patrol vessels to monitor the situation on the island of Jersey, amid an escalating dispute with France over fishing rights in the waters there following Britains departure from the E...

Olympics-Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian - report

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games due to a rule change, Inside the Games website reported on Wednesday.The report said Hubba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021