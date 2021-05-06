Maharashtra DGP seeks cooperation of citizens to enforce COVID-19 curbs

Maharashtra in-charge DGP Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday sought cooperation from citizens to strictly implement lockdown-like curbs enforced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the state.

Pandey interacted with citizens through his official Twitter account @DGPMaharashtra with hashtag #AskDGPMaharashtra and replied to their questions.

Speaking about people who don't follow rules during the pandemic, the top cop of the state said, ''Police across the state is trying to implement the lockdown guidelines and also creating awareness amongst citizens regularly. However, none of the efforts are complete without cooperation of citizens. We request everyone to cooperate in interest of everyone.'' Asked by one user about how he gets motivation to stick to 'morality' and choose unbiased investigation in a situation in which he may have to face political pressure for solving a particular case ', the DGP replied, ''The only side I prefer to take is the right side of law.'' The senior IPS officer was asked by the state government to inquire into the corruption charges levelled by a police inspector against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Pandey then wrote a letter to the government and expressed his inability to conduct the probe Another user asked his about the frauds related to Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections, used in treatment of COVID-19, which people are struggling to get. To this, Pandey said, ''We request citizens to be extremely careful on such transactions. Never share anything sensitive or confidential without verifying facts''. Replying to a question about rampant black marketing of Remdesivir, Pandey said action is being taken against those engaged in illegal sale of the anti-COVID-19 drug. An user requested the DGP to cancel the e-pass system for travelling during the pandemic, to which he said, ''Not following necessary precautions will only add to the existing problem. Thus, non-emergency-essential travel needs to be kept a check on. If the reasons are valid there's no reason why one would not get the pass.'' An user said he has observed that police personnel in Mumbai do not pay money to poor street vendors when they buy items like fruits and vegetables from them.

''Absolutely unacceptable and we definitely don't endorse this. If you spot such an incident ever, please report. Such specific cases shall be looked into,'' replied Pandey.

Lockdown-like curbs are in place in Maharashtra till May 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)