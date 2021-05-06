Gorakhpur: Losing Zila Panchayat candidates’ supporters allege admin bias, set police post afire

The supporters of two unsuccessful Zila Panchayat candidates Wednesday accused the administration of bias, and staged violent protests by pelting stones at a fuel station and setting a police post afire, officials said. They also surrounded the Brahammpur block during their protest, they said.

The two Zila Panchayat candidates -- Ravi Nishad (ward number 60) and Kodai Nishad (ward number 64) -- claimed they had won the elections with more than 2,000 votes, but the administration didn't give them the victory certificate.

Their supporters then started a protest against the administration at Nai Bazar Chauraha and pelted stone at the filling station there, and also set ablaze the Nai Bazar police post, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh P Kumar reached the spot with senior officials to control the situation with the help of reinforcement from a nearby police station and personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary.

The agitated protesters claimed that the certificate of victory was given to Gopal Yadav for ward number 60 and Gabbar Yadav for ward number 64, respectively.

In the afternoon, Ravi Nishad and Kodai Nishad along with their supporters reached Brahammpur block and launched the demonstration. They also accused officials of ''cheating''.

Later, the mob reached the Nai Bazar police post raising slogans against the police and administration, and pelted stones and torched the Nai Bazar police post, officials said. They also damaged police vehicles, they added. The police personnel present inside somehow managed to escape and save their lives, they said..

''Strict action would be taken against those involved in arson and sabotage, and no one would be spared,'' said SSP Dinesh P Kumar.

