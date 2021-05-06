U.S. Vice President Harris says she will go to Guatemala, Mexico June 7-8

U.S. Vice President Harris says she will go to Guatemala, Mexico June 7-8Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 01:22 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday she will travel to Guatemala and Mexico on June 7-8, as she spearheads the Biden administration's efforts to deal with an increase in migration at the U.S. southern border.
Harris told reporters about her travel plans while on a visit to Rhode Island.
