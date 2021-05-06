Left Menu

Heroic effort from all involved, says US defense secretary on COVID-19 assistance to India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 03:30 IST
Heroic effort from all involved, says US defense secretary on COVID-19 assistance to India
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

After the fourth US military aircraft carrying much-needed life-saving supplies landed in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday described it as a heroic effort from all those involved.

''So far, we've sent 4 gray tails to India, containing 1 million Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 Oxygen Concentrators, 1,600,300 N95 masks, 457 Oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 Deployable Oxygen Concentration System,'' Austin tweeted with three pictures of the US military aircraft in India.

''It's been a heroic effort from all involved," said the defense secretary.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters that this is just part of the whole-of-government response to "our friends" in India.

''We remain in communication with them to see if there are other ways we can help them defeat COVID as we all move forward," he said.

Most of these supplies are being procured by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) at the request of USAID and the US Embassy in India, which are coordinating with the Indian government on the requirement related to life-saving medical supplies.

According to the Pentagon, the agency has been tasked to provide 15 million N95 masks, one million test kits and 704 oxygen concentrators in support of the US Agency for International Development-led effort.

''We remain closely integrated with the White House, National Security Council, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and USAID to help clarify ways DLA can assist,'' Dave Kless, the agency's executive director of operations, said.

The DLA is also standing by to provide other supplies to India if directed. It has 14 field hospitals pending shipment to US Southern Command that could be redirected to India if requested, the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Trump's crosshairs, Cheney says Republicans 'at a turning point'

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney warned on Wednesday that her Republican Party is at a turning point as it prepares to try to remove her from leadership for rejecting former President Donald Trumps false claims the election was stolen from hi...

Heroic effort from all involved, says US defense secretary on COVID-19 assistance to India

After the fourth US military aircraft carrying much-needed life-saving supplies landed in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday described it as a heroic effort from all those involved.So far, weve sen...

Israeli aggression reported over Syria's Quneitra, no damages -Sana

Syrias state news agency reported early on Thursday that an Israeli aggression was carried out with a helicopter over an area in Syrias Quneitra governate in the south, without resulting in any damages....

U.S. Senate panel to take up technology research spending bill -sources

A U.S. legislative proposal to allocate 112 billion for basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China will be debated by the Senate Commerce Committee on May 12, sources said on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021