Israeli aggression reported over Syria's Quneitra, no damage -Syrian state news agency

Syria's state news agency reported early on Thursday that an "Israeli aggression" was carried out with a helicopter over an area in Syria's Quneitra governate in the south, without resulting in any damage.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the incident. Syrian air defences downed several Israeli missiles during pre-dawn raids on the Mediterranean port city of Latakia, the Syrian army said on Wednesday, a rare attack on the ancestral home region of the Syrian leader and close to a Russian air base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)