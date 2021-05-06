Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the South Kashmir district during the night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the presence of four newly recruited local militants of Al-Badr outfit got ascertained, the security forces exercised maximum restraint and tried their best to persuade them to surrender.

However, the militants turned down the offer to surrender and opened firing and lobbed a grenade on the security forces, the official said.

The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

