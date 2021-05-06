Left Menu

Andhra Police holds COVID-19 awareness rally as state observes partial lockdown

As part of the partial curfew and Section 144 imposed in Andhra Pradesh, the Srikakulam district police on Wednesday held a COVID-19 awareness rally with 10 vehicles in all major junctions of the town.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-05-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 05:50 IST
Police carried out rally amid the partial lockdown in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As part of the partial curfew and Section 144 imposed in Andhra Pradesh, the Srikakulam district police on Wednesday held a COVID-19 awareness rally with 10 vehicles in all major junctions of the town. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahendra supervised the rally while SP Amit Bardar monitored the rally through drone cameras.

"The public should be careful of the corona infection. People must wear masks at all times and must maintain social distance. Shopping is allowed from 6 am to 12 noon only," Bardar told the media. In the Prakasam district's Addanki town, the police made public announcements through mics urging people not to come out unless there is an emergency.

The police also warned that cases will be filed against violators of the curfew and stern action will be taken against those who roam around the streets in groups. Prakasam district collector Pola Bhaskar also visited Covid-care centre, expressed satisfaction and gave suggestions to taskforce officials.

The partial lockdown was observed in areas like Jaggaiahpet near the inter-state border, which wore a deserted look on Wednesday. The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Wednesday, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.

22,204 of the fresh cases and 85 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases stands at 12,06,232, including 1,70,588 active cases, 10,27,270 recoveries and 8,374 deaths. (ANI)

