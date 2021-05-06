PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 6
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK dispatches navy vessels to Jersey as fishing row with France intensifies https://on.ft.com/3xKNrOl - Boris Johnson's 'madman' strategy dumbfounded Brussels' Brexit chief https://on.ft.com/2RrljyT
- Swiss prosecutor in Fifa probe ordered to step down https://on.ft.com/3vMStrQ - Sanjeev Gupta agrees new funding for Australian assets https://on.ft.com/3xNfk8h
Overview - Boris Johnson has ordered Royal Navy vessels to patrol the waters off Jersey in a deepening row between the UK and France over fishing rights.
- Michel Barnier openly wondered whether Boris Johnson was pursuing a "madman strategy" in Brexit negotiations and came close to losing faith in the UK's ability to keep its word during the gruelling talks, according to his diaries. - The Swiss special prosecutor spearheading a high-stakes investigation into corruption between Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Switzerland's former top legal official has been ordered to step down.
- Metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has agreed terms to refinance his Australian steel plant and associated mines on the eve of a court case to wind up the group's operations in the country. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
